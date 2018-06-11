Few showers possible early Thursday, staying mild

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a few showers or light t-storms well after midnight.

Low: 59 Wind: SE 5-10

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and mild. 40% chance of spotty showers, mainly through midday. Isolated t-storm possible.

High: 78 Wind: SW becoming W 5-12

It has been rather dry in our part of the state for the past few weeks. There is a 40% chance of a few showers late tonight into Thursday, but the amounts look rather small. The cold front responsible for the chance of showers has been producing heavy rain and thunderstorms back in Minnesota, but it will be weakening substantially as it heads this way. Otherwise look for the mild weather to stick around. Lows will be around 59 Monday night with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph Monday night then southwest to west on Tuesday around 10 mph.

High pressure will be in control of Wednesday and Thursday bringing generally partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s.

A warm front will approach from the southwest Friday perhaps kicking up some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 70s once again. Rather warm and humid air is projected to push in this weekend. This should set the stage for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms as a front sets up across the region. Some of those storms be strong with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning. The latest model data supports potential rainfall of .50 to 2.0 inches over the weekend. Of course with such conditions there can be localized much higher totals. So we will keep an eye on things for you. Otherwise it will feel quite sticky with highs in the middle 80s and lows in the middle 60s.

Showers should gradually end early next Monday followed by some sunshine. Highs could drop back to the upper 70s to around 80.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 11-June 2018