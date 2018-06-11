Breakfast chain says it's changing it's name - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Breakfast chain says it's changing it's name

Breakfast lovers listen up! A favorite breakfast chain says it's changing it's name.

The restaurant formally known as "IHop" is changing it's name to "IHob".

That's according to the company on Twitter.

They  announced what the "b" in "IHob" stands for on Monday.

Many were speculating -- could it be "bacon", "biscuits", or even "breakfast"?

They were wrong! It stands for "burgers", according to a Tweet from "Ihob" early Monday morning.

The company's director of communications only gave one clue before they announced what it stood for. She said "We're serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that."

