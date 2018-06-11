Badger State Games increases tourism in Central Wisconsin

Hundreds of athletes are gathering in North Central Wisconsin this summer to compete for medals, and as they do, they're bringing gold to the Wausau area.

For more than 30 years, the Badger State Games have drawn people from all over Wisconsin to the area.

The event's itinerary includes two dozen events all throughout the summer.

Sports include cornhole, pickleball and skateboarding.

All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate, and anyone that places at the state level will move on to the State Games of America.

Organizers say the games provide an economic boost for the Wausau area.

"People come, and they stay overnight in the hotels," Nick Ockwig, Operations Event Director for The Badger State Games said. "They go out to dinner with their families or they go shopping downtown on the 400 Block."

Registration is still open for several events online.

This year's games will wrap up at the end of September.