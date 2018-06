The Packers have signed defensive lineman Joey Mbu, the team announced Monday.

Mbu was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

He appeared in two games that year with the Falcons, and split time between them and the Washington Redskins in 2016.

Last year, Mbu signed with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played in seven games.

He will wear No. 73 for the Packers.