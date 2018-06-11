Stevens Point Aspirus Clinic adds emergency department

The Stevens Point Aspirus Clinic added a 24 hour emergency department, part of a 40,000 square foot expansion.

The Aspirus Stevens Point Emergency Department is the second in Wisconsin that is not connected to a hospital.

"Healthcare is evolving and we got to evolve with it and one of the evolutions with it is doing more of an outpatient basis," said Bob Smith the Vice President of Aspirus Stevens Point Clinic.

Smith said the new emergency room will have everything that a traditional emergency room has except inpatient beds.

The emergency department includes walk in services along with primary and specialty care and even ground transportation services.

Smith said he anticipates close to 7,000 patients walking into the emergency department a year.

It features nine rooms including two to handle trauma.

"80 percent of our patients are able to be treated and go home but that other 20 percent may have to be admitted in the hospital," said Kathleen Orminski the manager of the emergency department. "It's a good way of stabilizing them, assessing them and getting them to where they need to be."

Orminski said her staff has been through thorough training in order to run the new emergency department.

"We have done classroom training, we have actually done some one on one stuff, power points and we are doing hands on today," she said.

The 24 hour emergency department will have one doctor and two nurses on duty at all times.

The Mayor of Stevens Point said the new addition will be a great asset to the community.

"It's one of those facilities that's often overlooked and nobody really think about it until you really need it," said Mayor Mike Wiza." Having a second emergency room in Stevens Point is going to be a huge benefit."

The new emergency department is set to open on June 20.