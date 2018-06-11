Central Wisconsin business transitioning from plastic straws

There is a revamped global push to be more Eco-friendly, and Sconni's Alehouse in Schofield is working to be a part of the move.

"We're trying to get away from single-use plastic," said co-owner Ben Swanson. To do that, the restaurant is transitioning from plastic to paper straws, among other initiatives. And they're making the change, even though the shift isn't easy from the business point of view.

"They're somewhere between five-to-seven times as expensive as plastic straws, so we're trying to do what's right as a business and what's right for the environment," said Swanson.

According to the director of the Marathon County Solid Waste Department, plastic straws can't be repurposed into anything - not even other straws.

"There's nothing you can do with them because those resins have been bonded together, and they cannot be reproduced into something else," said Meleesa Johnson.

In addition to Sconni's, the new Milwaukee Bucks arena will not offer plastic straws; Red Eye Brewing Company in Wausau also offers paper straws; and at Black Cow Espresso in Stevens Point, owners sell and strongly advocate for reusable straws.