SCHOFIELD (WAOW)- For the fourteenth year golfers hit the links to raise money for patients battling breast cancer.

About 150 golfers took part in the Pink Ribbon Open at the Wausau Country Club in Schofield.

K-Tech Charities organizes the event which brings together community members, breast cancer survivors and former Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers celebrities for a common cause.

Proceeds from the outing are given to breast cancer patients to help defray the cost of their treatment.