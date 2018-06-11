Wausau health care company breaks ground for new building - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

ENT & Allergy Associates is expanding and moving to the northwest corner of South 28th Ave and Stewart Ave.

The company provides ear, nose and throat care services. It has been in north-central Wisconsin for 49 years.
    
Several ceremonial shovels of dirt were thrown to commemorate the occasion Monday afternoon.
    
Officials said it's taken a year to get to this point and that they are looking forward to move after outgrowing their old building.

"We've been a successful group and we can provide much better care in a bigger building. One that can offer all the services we want, focusing on cost, quality and outcomes," said David Edmondson, a physician at ENT & Allergy Associates. "And the technology going into the building and the sustainable technology going into this building is going to be second to none and we're really excited about it."

The building is expected to be complete by early 2019.

