Family speaks out on bullying at Wausau meeting

A family spoke out on issues with bullying at a Wausau School Board meeting Monday evening.

The parents of a student that attend a Wausau school said they want to see changes to the bullying policies after their daughter has allegedly spent months being bullied.

Eric Heuser, the students dad, was the first to take to the podium speaking for five minutes on the bullying problem. The students mom then speaking on the issue.

"What I want is to show the current system for bullying is not enough," the student's mom said. "I ask that we look at consequences to the behavior and move forward with that."

The family told the school board has spanned back months.

"I can tell you after 8 months of trauma we're a family experiencing crisis and trauma," the students mom said.

They aren't alone in concerns, a recent survey showed throughout the district 20 percent of parents aren't satisfied with the schools efforts to prevent bullying.

Board leaders say they're constantly working on the policies in place.

Before the whole board met Monday, the policy committee spent quite some time working on the wording of their policy against harassment and discrimination, which details different types of bullying.

The board can't comment on specific incidents of alleged bullying and could not speak to the family about their concerns during the meeting.