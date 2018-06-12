Wausau School Board tackling overcrowding at middle school

Some students in Wausau may have to change middle schools. The Wausau School Board has been discussing how to deal with overcrowding at John Muir Middle School.

The school was 100 students over capacity and next year that's going up to 200.

School leaders said that's because the west side of Wausau is growing much faster than east side in terms of students.

Five different options are on the table, one option is adding portable classrooms to the school.

A majority of the choices center around sending some kids to Horace Mann Middle School.

The big questions come down to which kids to send and how to pick them.

"When you have too many children in the school you have a greater incidence of behavioral issues, you have lower test scores, the kids can't concentrate as much on the lessons because they're concentrating on other things," said Wausau School Board President Jeff Leigh.

Leigh said the board will hold public forums in the future.