Spotty showers possible this Tuesday

Today: Partly or mostly cloudy and a bit more humid with spotty showers possible.

High: 78 Wind: SE around 5 turning SW

Tonight: A small chance of showers during the evening, then partial clearing.

Low: 55 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15

Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny and nice. A bit breezy.

High: 77 Wind: NW 10-20

The nice June weather continues, but it is a little too dry. We could use some rain and it looks like there could be some late in the week. Along with the rain chances might come some heat and humidity.

A weak cold front is moving through the area today and this will mean more clouds but not too high of a chance of wet weather. Even though the humidity will be a tad higher today, there is still not enough moisture from top to bottom in the atmosphere to produce widespread heavier rain and storms. Instead, we will have a few spotty showers in the area and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. If you happen to get hit by a passing shower, rain amounts will be light. High temps should reach the 75 to 80 range and winds will be quite light, out of the southeast this morning and then southwest during the afternoon.

The wind will pick up out of the northwest tonight and usher in some drier air once again after midnight. It will be a bit breezy on Wednesday with plenty of sun and high temps will top out in the mid to upper 70s. More nice Summer weather can be expected for Thursday with partly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday is when the humidity will increase once again. Along with the increase in humidity we will have an increase in thunderstorm chances. We will be in a “ring-of-fire” type weather pattern where we will be on the periphery of some hot and humid air, the region where scattered thunderstorms tend to form. This will be the case through Monday. Highs will be in the 80s from Friday through Sunday, with some 90s not out of the question. Right now I am forecasting a 40% chance of storms on Friday and a 30% chance each day from Saturday through Monday. It isn't going to rain all the time, but most of the area should see some rain at some point. Strong to severe storms are possible as well. If we are unlucky and the storms go around our area, we will really start to experience more serious drought-like conditions.

Have a super Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew 4:30 a.m. 12-June 2018