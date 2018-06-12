Storms possible Tuesday night, otherwise pleasant for a few days

Tuesday night: 60% chance of scattered showers or t-storms through about midnight, partial clearing late.

Low: 55 Wind: Becoming W to NW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly or mostly sunny and nice. Breezy and less humid.

High: 77 Wind: NW 10-18

There is a chance of scattered thunderstorms early Tuesday night as a cold front and upper level disturbance slides through the area. A few of the storms may produce some hail and gusty winds. Otherwise some nice weather will roll in the next few days. Skies could turn partly cloudy before daybreak Wednesday with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be from the west to northwest at 5-10 mph. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and less humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The wind will be from the northwest around 15 mph.

Thursday will be another great summer day with lows around the low 50s and highs near 80 with partly cloudy skies.

Take advantage of the pleasant weather because it does look stormier from Friday through the weekend. Very warm and humid air will surge back into the region. It will be interacting with a nearly stationary front in the Upper Midwest to produce several rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong or severe and some locally heavy rain is also possible.

In terms of temperatures we will top out in the low 80s Friday and upper 80s this weekend. Lows will be in the upper 50s Friday morning and mid 60s this weekend. With dew points in the mid to upper 60s, the heat index values will likely climb into the low to mid 90s during the afternoons this weekend. Be sure to slow down, drink plenty of water, and stay in the shade as much as you can.

The front causing the storm chances this weekend will still be over Wisconsin Monday. The best chance of rain at that point will be over the southern half of the state. It should start to cool down a bit with highs around 80.

It looks dry and comfortable by next Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:32 p.m., 12-June 2018