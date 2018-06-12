Wake Up Wisconsin welcomes new co-anchor!

Welcome to Wake Up Wisconsin, Josh Gregory!

Josh joined the Wake Up desk Tuesday morning as the show's new co-anchor.

"I'm super excited," Josh said.

He's spent the past few weeks learning the ropes behind the scenes and touring central Wisconsin.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to have a job like this," Gregory said. "Grateful for the opportunity to work in such a tight-nit community, and get to know many of the people."

Josh will be anchoring Wake Up Wisconsin Monday-Friday.

10 Facts About Josh:

1. Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

2. Family: Two brothers

3. Interests: Running, hiking, cross country skiing, weightlifting, video games, reading

4. Football team: Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Degree: Bachelors of Science in Journalism from Ohio University

6. Favorite food: Smoked ribs

7. Pets: Dog and two cats

8. Quote: "Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without," Boyd K. Packer

9. Music: Rap and hip-hop

10. Movie: Rocky Balboa IV