Stevens Point adjusts to new furry officers

Despite having just two months on the job, the latest members of the Stevens Point Police Department are putting in work.

It's all thanks to the community's support and the donations made to the station. The department has raised more than $11,000 of it's $50,000 goal.

Coming from Holland, Netherlands, Luna and Fala are the city's new K-9 officers.

Officers J.D. Ballew and Austin Lee are the handlers, and they said their partners are great.

"They're both full of energy and eager to work," Ballew said.

After coming to the states, the two dogs and their handlers headed to Vohn Liche Kennels in Indiana for six weeks of training.

"While we were down there that's where we imprint a lot of the narcotic work, that comprehensive work, and the tracking work," Lee said. "Everyday it's anywhere from eight to 10 hours a day of training."

The K-9s rotate shifts so there's always one available for the station. Both handlers said the dogs are helping the community connect more the with department.

"Get out to the community more and we will be able to put notice to people that we actually have drug detective K-9 in the city now," they said.

The Stevens Point Police Department is still accepting donations. You contact them through their website.