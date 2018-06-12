Ex-Menominee Tribe cop sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

GREEN BAY (WAOW) - An ex-Menominee Tribe police officer was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after he was caught in a child sex offender sting operated by his own department, U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said Tuesday.

Basil O'Kimosh Jr., 40, was convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of a child on the Menominee Indian Reservation after he pleaded guilty in March, Krueger said.

O'Kimosh engaged in a "sexually explicit chat" with a someone he believed was a 15-year-old but really was an undercover detective with the police department, Krueger said in a statement.

O'Kimosh requested sexually explicit images in the chat before sending such an image of himself. The two agreed to meet in Keshena for sex and O'Kimosh was arrested, the prosecutor said.

Calling O'Kimosh's crime an "attack on someone's innocence," a judge ordered him to serve eight years on supervised release after he is out of prison, Krueger said.