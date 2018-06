A person was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Stevens Point, according to a news release from the police department.

It happened at 12:08 a.m. on the 1800 block of Wyatt Ave.

One of the two suspects pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded all of the victim's possessions, according to police.

The victim was not hurt.

The suspects ran southbound on Wyatt Ave.

Here are descriptions of the two:

1. Male, white, 16 - 18 years old, 5 ft. 8 in., average build, medium length wavy hair

2. Male, black, 16 - 18 years old, 5 ft. 10 in. - 6 ft., slender build, short hair, dark shirt covering face

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to give the department a call (715) 346-1515.