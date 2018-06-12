Domino's Pizza starts "paving for pizza" program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WAOW) - A pizza maker wants to get rid of potholes and it's asking people to nominate their town as needing the help.

Domino's Pizza reports its "paving for pizza" program has already paid to fill 53 potholes in three cities.

"Potholes, cracks and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s," the company says on its web site. "We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped or your boxes get flipped."

Pizza lovers can nominate their town for pothole repairs at pavingforpizza.com.

Four cities have already received help to repair roads - Bartonville, Texas, Milford, Del., Athens, Ga., and Burbank, Calif.

If you nominate your town and it's selected, you will be notified and the city will receive money to help repair roads.