Beyond the Headlines series continues in Wausau

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) - The Beyond the Headlines series that explores the relationship between the media and law enforcement continues Wednesday at North Central Technical College.

The second in the five-part series deals with this topic: What is news and whose story is it? The free forum starts at 7 p.m. and will allow participants to make newsroom decisions.

At issue is how newsrooms determine what stories to cover and how the relationship with law enforcement impacts and affects those decisions.

The presenters will be Melissa Langbehn, WAOW News 9 anchor; Robert Mentzer, USA Today Network living and storytelling editor; and Clayton Schulz, Everest Metro police chief.

Since 2017, a committee of area media representatives, law enforcement and community members have worked to develop topics for the free discussions.

The Wisconsin Humanities Council, the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, News 9 WAOW and other local media and law enforcement have partnered on this project. It is funded in part by a grant from the Mellon Foundation - in partnership with the Pulitzer prizes.

