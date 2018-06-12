Delta Dental donates toothbrushes, fresh produce to The Neighbor's Place

The shelves at a Wausau food pantry were filled with 1,000 toothbrushes and $1,000 dollars worth of fresh produce Tuesday.

Donations to The Neighbor's Place were provided by Delta Dental.

Food pantry volunteers said the haul really helps out during the summer months because that's when supplies often dwindle.

Those who rely on the generosity of others were grateful for the helping hand.

"Makes me happy," said Michelle Witz. "People really need the help. And if it wasn't for this place, sometimes me and my husband would not eat or have those things."

Delta Dental also gave the pantry a $2,000 dollar check.