Wausau Police Department adding videographer

The Wausau Police Department will add a videographer to its staff.

City Council approved the position Tuesday night. The videographer will be a part time position responsible for putting together videos for social media posts or possibly even training programs.

"We feel it's had a tremendous impact on our ability to drive the narrative on what the Wausau Police Department is all about," said Wausau Police Captain Todd Baeten.

The money will come from the community service officers program. CSO's are non sworn-in officers who patrol the city often time on bike. The police department ensures that there is extra money in the budget and the city will not lose any CSO's.

The Wausau Police Department is already active on social media, but right now Baeten does much of the video editing.

"We've had some success doing that, we feel it allows us to tell our story a little bit further to the public to let them know a little bit more about the department and the officers that serve here in the community," said Baeten.

The position will free up time for Baeten and other officers. No details on how much the person will get paid or how many hours they'll work.