Man convicted of attacking Plover police officer sues department

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) - A former detainee at the Portage County Jail is suing the sheriff's office and prosecutors, alleging authorities recorded privileged conversations between the man and his attorney. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, Brett Lieberman alleges his constitutional and civil rights were violated when officials recorded calls with his attorney. The lawsuit seeks class-action status. Attorney Steven Hart called authorities' actions "outrageous." Sheriff Mike Lukas had no immediate comment.

