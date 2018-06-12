Man convicted of attacking Plover police officer sues department - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man convicted of attacking Plover police officer sues department

Posted:

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) - A former detainee at the Portage County Jail is suing the sheriff's office and prosecutors, alleging authorities recorded privileged conversations between the man and his attorney. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, Brett Lieberman alleges his constitutional and civil rights were violated when officials recorded calls with his attorney. The lawsuit seeks class-action status. Attorney Steven Hart called authorities' actions "outrageous." Sheriff Mike Lukas had no immediate comment.
 

