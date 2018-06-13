Nice for this Thursday then hot for the weekend

Today: Sunny, breezy and less humid.

High: 78 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Clear for much of the night, then a few clouds late.

Low: 53 Wind: Light NW

Thursday: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer.

High: 81 Wind: SW 5-10

Nice Summer weather is on the way for the next couple of days, then you will probably want the air conditioner running for the weekend. The main question is whether or not there will be more rain anytime soon.

No rain for today as a bit of high pressure is moving into the area along with breezy northwest winds. We will have almost completely sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Be sure to enjoy a nice Summer day like today during what are the longest days of the year. Some scattered clouds will move in for tomorrow and it will be a little warmer, but the humidity will be low so it will still be a nice Summer day with highs in the low 80s.

Friday is the day it will start to feel more uncomfortable as the dewpoints rise. The weather will then remain quite muggy all the way through Monday. Along with the humidity will come hotter temps. The mercury will top out in the low to mid 80s on Friday and then climb up to around 90 for Saturday and Sunday, before falling back into the 80s on Monday.

Hot and humid weather can sometimes lead to increased rain chances, but it is not always the case. We do have some chances of thunderstorms through the weekend, but there is no guarantee the activity will be heavy or widespread. The higher chances of rain (40%) will come on Friday as a warm front moves through the area, then again on Monday and a cold front moves in from the north. The chance of storms on Saturday and Sunday is only about 30% and the higher chances will be in the far north. Also keep an eye on the threat of severe weather. At a minimum, any storms that do form will have the potential for some stronger wind gusts.

Have a super Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew 4:30 a.m. 13-June 2018