Steamy weather to build in with increasing storm chances

Wednesday night: A few clouds, comfortably cool.

Low: 52 Wind: Light NW then W

Thursday: Partly cloudy and nice.

High: 81 Wind: SW to S 5-12

It will stay comfortable with low humidity through Thursday then hot and muggy weather will build in firmly. Lows for Wednesday night will dip down into the low 50s with light northwest to west winds. There will probably be some 40s in northern sections. Thursday should be partly cloudy with highs from the upper 70s to low 80s with winds out of the southwest to south around 10 mph.

A warm front will approach from the southwest Thursday night causing a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be around 60. That front will still be over us Friday with increasing humidity. Scattered thunderstorms are expected with highs around the low 80s.

The hottest air of the period will hit Saturday and Sunday with patchy sunshine and highs around 90. With dew points around 70, the heat index values could climb into the mid or upper 90s during the afternoons. You will definitely want to take it easy and drink plenty of extra water. Even the lows will be sultry, in the upper 60s to near 70. There is a good chance of several rounds of thunderstorms over the weekend. Some of them could be strong or severe given the large amount of energy available with the hot and humid air. Locally heavy rain is also expected. Right now, the data points to northern Wisconsin getting the heaviest rain this weekend.

There will still be a front over Wisconsin Monday for a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs should cool down to the low 80s.

A much more comfortable air mass will push in by next Tuesday and Wednesday. It should be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and low 80s Wednesday.

Have a good night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 13-June 2018