AAA: Gas could cost you $65 more a month this summer

Any hopefuls for lower gas prices this summer will be sorely disappointed. AAA reports the national average at the pump will be $2.85 - $3.05 a gallon through Labor Day.

Depending on how much you travel and what kind of car you have, AAA says you could be spending $65 more a month or a total of $250 more for the season.

Last year at this time, only five-percent of gas stations nationwide were selling gas at more than three dollars a gallon, according to AAA statistics. This year, that number is at 25%. In Wisconsin, only four percent of gas stations are currently selling gas at more than three dollars a gallon, AAA reports. However be mindful if you're making road trips to nearby Michigan and Illinois. AAA numbers show more than 25% of gas stations in both states are selling gas at more than three dollars a gallon.

A survey by AAA showed 33% of people would change travel plans with gas more than three dollars a gallon, but nearly half, 47%, of respondents said they would change plans with gas more than $3.50 a gallon. Change could mean anything from cancel to condense.

AAA offers the following ways you can preserve gas: