AAA: Gas could cost you $65 more a month this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -
Any hopefuls for lower gas prices this summer will be sorely disappointed. AAA reports the national average at the pump will be $2.85 - $3.05 a gallon through Labor Day.
Depending on how much you travel and what kind of car you have, AAA says you could be spending $65 more a month or a total of $250 more for the season.
Last year at this time, only five-percent of gas stations nationwide were selling gas at more than three dollars a gallon, according to AAA statistics. This year, that number is at 25%. In Wisconsin, only four percent of gas stations are currently selling gas at more than three dollars a gallon, AAA reports. However be mindful if you're making road trips to nearby Michigan and Illinois. AAA numbers show more than 25% of gas stations in both states are selling gas at more than three dollars a gallon.
A survey by AAA showed 33% of people would change travel plans with gas more than three dollars a gallon, but nearly half, 47%, of respondents said they would change plans with gas more than $3.50 a gallon. Change could mean anything from cancel to condense.
AAA offers the following ways you can preserve gas:
- Observe the speed limit. Not only is it safer, it can help you save money.
- Lose the weight. The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses.
- Accelerate gradually. Avoid jackrabbit starts.
- Drive during cooler parts of the day. Cooler, denser air can boost power and mileage.
- Maintain recommended tire pressure. Low pressure reduces fuel economy and can damage tires.