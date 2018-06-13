AAA: Gas could cost you $65 more a month this summer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

AAA: Gas could cost you $65 more a month this summer

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -

Any hopefuls for lower gas prices this summer will be sorely disappointed.  AAA reports the national average at the pump will be $2.85 - $3.05 a gallon through Labor Day.  

Depending on how much you travel and what kind of car you have, AAA says you could be spending $65 more a month or a total of $250 more for the season.

Last year at this time, only five-percent of gas stations nationwide were selling gas at more than three dollars a gallon, according to AAA statistics.  This year, that number is at 25%.  In Wisconsin, only four percent of gas stations are currently selling gas at more than three dollars a gallon, AAA reports.  However be mindful if you're making road trips to nearby Michigan and Illinois.  AAA numbers show more than 25% of gas stations in both states are selling gas at more than three dollars a gallon.  

A survey by AAA showed 33% of people would change travel plans with gas more than three dollars a gallon, but nearly half, 47%, of respondents said they would change plans with gas more than $3.50 a gallon.  Change could mean anything from cancel to condense.  

AAA offers the following ways you can preserve gas: 

  • Observe the speed limit. Not only is it safer, it can help you save money.
  • Lose the weight. The heavier your car, the more fuel it uses.
  • Accelerate gradually. Avoid jackrabbit starts.
  • Drive during cooler parts of the day. Cooler, denser air can boost power and mileage.
  • Maintain recommended tire pressure. Low pressure reduces fuel economy and can damage tires.
