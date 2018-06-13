GARDEN GOODIES: Mint Citrus Refresher

Chief Meteorologist, Justin Loew, helped the Wake Up Wisconsin crew beat the summer heat with Wednesday's Garden Goodies recipe. He made a mint citrus refresher with fresh mint from his own garden.

Justin's Recipe:

This recipe is for a quick refreshing cold drink in the summer-time when you don't want to buy all of the lemons and sugar required to make traditional lemonade. Adding mint can make it even more "crisp."

Any zero-calorie lemon-lime soda or a sparkling water. 1 tablespoon real lemon lemon juice 1/2 lime two or three mint leaves. ice cubes

Pour lemon juice and soda in to a tall glass. Squeeze the half of lime into the mixture. Tear the mint leaves in half or in thirds and add them to the glass. Add ice cubes, stir and enjoy. You can also scale this mixture up to make a whole pitcher of the citrus refresher. If you let it set a few minutes in the refrigerator it will bring out more of the mint flavor.