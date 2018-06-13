North America to host 2026 World Cup - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

North America to host 2026 World Cup

Posted:
MOSCOW (AP) -

FIFA member federations voted 134-65 in favor of selecting the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup over Morocco.

The outcome was an endorsement for the more profitable and stable bid from the North American neighbors.

The four countries involved in the bidding and three U.S. territories were not involved in the ballot.

In his acceptance speech, U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro says "Thank you so, so very much for this incredible honor."

The 2026 World Cup has 48 teams playing a total of 80 games -- 60 planned across 10 U.S. cities, and 10 games in three cities for each of Canada and Mexico.

  • InternationalMore>>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-06-13 16:01:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...
    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>
    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>

  • Trump-Kim summit raises new questions over South Korean role

    Trump-Kim summit raises new questions over South Korean role

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:58:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). Destination signs to North Korea's capital Pyongyang, top, and the United States, center, are seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju near the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. While South Kore...(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon). Destination signs to North Korea's capital Pyongyang, top, and the United States, center, are seen at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju near the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. While South Kore...
    South Korean president Moon faces both praise or criticism for mediating Trump-Kim summit.More >>
    South Korean president Moon faces both praise or criticism for mediating Trump-Kim summit.More >>

  • Watchdog: Sarin, chlorine likely used in Syria in March 2017

    Watchdog: Sarin, chlorine likely used in Syria in March 2017

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-06-13 15:58:35 GMT
    The global chemical weapons watchdog says the nerve agent sarin and toxic chemical chlorine were "very likely" used as weapons in two attacks in central Syria in late March 2017.More >>
    The global chemical weapons watchdog says the nerve agent sarin and toxic chemical chlorine were "very likely" used as weapons in two attacks in central Syria in late March 2017.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.