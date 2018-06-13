Lambeau Field Live exhibit traveling the state this summer

Lambeau Field is going on the road.

In celebration of the Green Bay Packers' 100 seasons, a traveling exhibit will make stops in Wisconsin this summer.

The Packers held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for Lambeau Field Live. The exhibit is free and includes activities for kids and adults and meet-and-greets with Packers alumni.

The Packers Director of Brand Marketing says Lambeau Field Live was two years in the making.

"There was a lot of ideas on the drawing board but essentially what we wanted to do is have the ability for people to experience different things and we had a lot of ideas," Joan Malcheski says. "We were even going to have a broadcast booth where people could call play-by-plays but some things were just not logistically possible. We even have a mini tunnel that fans can run out."

Lambeau Field Live will be at Lambeau Field until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Other stops include:

Summerfest in Milwaukee: June 27-July 1; July 3-8

Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls: July 11-15

EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh: July 23-29

Wisconsin State Fair in Milwaukee: August 2-12

Taste of Madison: September 1-2

Click here for more information.