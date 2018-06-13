Experts see a Northwoods boost in housing markets

According to a recent report, the housing market is benefiting both the buyers and sellers.

Re/Maxx conducted a 2018 report showing the market growing in the Northwoods after a 10 year slump.

"Around that time there were so many bank foreclosures the market was really distressed," said local real estate agent Jennifer Vozka.

The report shows the average sales price on a home increasing by eight percent, and houses are being sold at a faster pace.

Right now the average sale price is about $160,000.

Agents said it's a trend they've been waiting for.

"We are getting a little more money for their property," Vozka said. "Also people are finding homes they love."

Vozka said another trend the area is seeing is buyers renting out their homes for Airbnb and VRBO.

She said this also helps shine a new light to the area and fade away the perception of the Northwoods as just a small town area.

"That's not the case, it's a great area to live in," Vozka said.