A man and a woman tried to hold hospital staff hostage, threatening them with a hatchet and meat tenderizer, according to the Minocqua Police Department.

Joseph Buza, 70, and Jillian Buza, 39, were arrested after Tuesday's incident at Marshfield Clinic's Minocqua facility.

Clinic employees were able to keep the pair under control until law enforcement arrived, according to Police Chief David Jaeger.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

A loaded gun and ammunition were also later found in one of the suspect's bags.

Charges of false imprisonment, endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, attempted batter and disorderly conduct were forwarded to the district attorney's office.