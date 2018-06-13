Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Knowlton theft

Marathon County investigators are searching for clues to identify the thieves who ripped off thousands of dollars worth of tools and tires in the Township of Knowlton.

"Whoever did this got away with about $14,000 in property. Much of it high-end tools," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

The burglary happened at a storage shed on Old Highway 51 sometime between May 20-26.

Marathon County Crime Stoppers has released the following list of stolen items:

* Millermatic 211 Autoset welder, cart and tanks $1623

* Several Snap-on tools: Air drill, torque driver set, impact wrench, drill bits, socket sets with ratchets, wrenches, screw drivers reversible ratcheting wrenches, and flare nut wrenches $9,880

* Audi A5 5 Arm Dynamic Rims and Continental Tires $1912

* Hyundai Tiburon chrome rims/tires $500

* 2- Dewalt Cordless Drills $400

Investigators say the thieves most likely used a large truck or trailer to remove the stolen goods.

If you have information about who may have committed this theft or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.

