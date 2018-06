A Clark County man is dead after his pickup truck crashed into the back of a silage wagon, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Township of Loyal.

Troy Zabel, 35, was driving too fast for conditions when he crashed into the back of the silage wagon pulled by a tractor, according to a news release. The tractor was driven by Conner Fabian, 18. He was not hurt. Abel, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation continues.

This is the third deadly crash in Clark County for 2018.