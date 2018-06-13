Athens, battling illness, advances to state baseball championship

Adversity is nothing new to the Athens baseball team.

They've been dealing with the loss of their teammate Tucker Westfall, and now coming into today's state semifinal game, they had nine guys dealing with a stomach virus.

“We've got guys on a knee out there between innings, we've got guys who are in the garbage can between innings...it was really really tough," said Head Coach Bill Coker.

Ithaca would draw first blood in this game. Logan Clary laid down a bunt in the second that would bring a runner around from second on a throwing error, and Ithaca takes a 1-0 lead.

After doing nothing for five innings, the Athens offense wakes up in the sixth.

Dakota Willemssen is up when he takes a wild pitch, and that allows Marshall Westfall to score and tie the game.

Then Connor Westfall lays down a bunt that's good enough to bring in Seth Coker to take the lead.

Javon Penney adds an insurance run, and Athens advances to the state final tomorrow in Grand Chute.