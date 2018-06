Three north central Wisconsin school districts now have thousands of dollars to ramp up campus security.

Stevens Point received $279,827; Prentice landed $81,272; and Trinity Lutheran was awarded $18,334.

The grant, spearheaded by Attorney General Brad Schimel, can be used for training measures as well as building-security enhancements. Those include stronger doors, beefed up entrances and more surveillance cameras.

"I think it will help," said Amanda Garcia of Wausau. "I mean we don't have much out there to protect them once the guns are in the school, so if they can do some sort of bullet proof or anything inside I think that would be beneficial for them."

Seventeen other districts also received funding Wednesday, for a total of $1.3 million. This is just the first round of funding as part of this grant. The state is giving out $100 million total.