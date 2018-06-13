Mosinee falls in D2 semifinal, 14-2 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mosinee falls in D2 semifinal, 14-2

Posted:
By Brad Hanson, Sports Director
Connect
GRAND CHUTE (WAOW) -

It was a rough day for the Mosinee Indians in Grand Chute Wednesday.

They fell to Jefferson 14-2 in the division two state semifinal.

Hear from their coach on News 9 at 10 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.