Gummy candy infused with CBD oil sold in central Wisconsin

Gummy candies infused with cannabis-derived oil are being sold right in central Wisconsin.

They look like any other gummy candy you would grab from the store, but inside these is CBD oil. The oil comes from cannabis which can contain trace amounts of THC which is found in marijuana.

"Kids shouldn't be having that at all," said Dr. Larry Gordon with Aspirus in Weston.

Prosecutors in Racine County put out a warning Wednesday after getting complaints of convenience stores selling CBD oil infused candy. Central Wisconsin police departments said they haven't had any issues.

"We haven't received any complaints of local retailers selling it," said Melinda Pauls, a lieutenant with the Wausau Police Department.

News 9 dug deeper. We went into four different stores in the Wausau area and found one store that sold CBD oil along with CBD infused gummy candies. At Vapor Bar in Rib Mountain, only people 21 and over could purchase the candy. The clerk told News 9 he believed it was legal because there isn't any THC in it. However, Wausau police said it is illegal.

"The law has been a bit confusing," said Pauls. "We have been told by the attorney general CBD oil can only be sold by certain retailers that have a license to do so and then you need a prescription to actually purchase it."

We reached out to the manager of the store but they did not return our calls.