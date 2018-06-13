Athlete of the Week: Kyla Osowski, Mosinee

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
Visiting UW-Superior took two both games of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team on Sunday at University Field.More >>
Last year's Badgers starting quarterback Joel Stave sat out Wisconsin's annual spring game due to an injury on Saturday, giving Tanner McEvoy and other Badgers quarterbacks an opportunity to showcase themselves. More >>
Cam Seidl threw his second shutout of the season to lead the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team to a 6-0 win in game two of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against UW-La Crosse after the Eagles won game one 11-6 on Monday afternoon at University Field. More >>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 leadMore >>
Chase Anderson pitched seven innings of one-hit ball to capitalize on a heads-up rundown escape by Lorenzo Cain and a pair of two-run doubles by Travis Shaw, and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Chicago Cubs 4-0 to take...More >>
Chase Anderson pitched seven innings of one-hit ball to take advantage of some rare run support, and the Milwaukee Brewers two-hit the Chicago Cubs 4-0 Tuesday night to take back first place in the NL Central.More >>
Anthony Rizzo homered down the right-field line on the first pitch of a five-run 11th inning to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night and jump into first place in the NL Central.More >>
Ryan Braun homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers busted out of an offensive funk to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-4 on Friday night and snap a three-game losing streak.More >>
