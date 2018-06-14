Heat and humidity developing for the weekend

Today: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Nice Summer weather.

High: 81 Wind: Becoming South 5-10

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and storms late.

Low: 60 Wind: SE around 5

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and becoming humid with a 50% chance of rain and storms.

High: 81 Wind: SE 10-15

Warmer Summer weather will be developing over the next few days. Warmth by itself is not too bad, but it will also be turning quite humid over the weekend and thus it will be a bit uncomfortable. If we are lucky, we will have a few thunderstorms to cool us off at times.

Today will not be very humid. In fact, it will be another great Summer day with partly cloudy skies, high temps in the low 80s, and the wind becoming south around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is when things will begin to change as a warm front moves in from the west. This will generate a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight, and it will also bring the muggy and warmer air. You will really start to notice the increasing humidity by Friday afternoon. Temps will not be too hot on Friday, but it will feel warmer than today. Highs should reach the low 80s.

There will be a continued threat of thunderstorms - at times - from Friday afternoon through Monday. It is a situation when the air will have a lot of energy (hot and humid) but there will not be a low pressure system or strong front in the area to trigger the storm activity. Therefore, the chance of rain and storms will decrease from 50% on Friday to only 30% on Saturday and Sunday before rising up to 50% once again on Monday. The exception will be in the Northwoods, where there will be a higher chance of storms being triggered/initiated by a front just to our north. The chance of off-and-on storms through the weekend in the Northwoods is more in the range of 60 or 70%. A few of the storms could be severe as well with high winds being the main threat.

In addition to the chance of storms, it will be hot over the weekend. High temps will linger around 90. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s (because of the high humidity). On Monday there will be more clouds as the cold front moves in from the north, so it will not be as hot. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to around 80. The humidity will decrease on Tuesday.

Have a super Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew 4:30 a.m. 14-June 2018