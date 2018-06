The Antigo Superintendent has resigned, the school board president told News 9.

Colleen Timm had been in the position for just under a year. Board president Mike Boldig is remaining tight-lipped on the reason behind the departure.

Previously, Timm served as superintendent for the Mishicot School District for 11 years. She began her career as an English teacher and other stops have included Portage, Deforest and Tuscon, Ariz.

Timm replaced Brian Misfeldt, who had been both a teacher and administrator in the district for 10 years. He resigned to take a similar job in Bloomer, nearer to Chippewa Falls, his hometown.