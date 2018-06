Dozens of people woke up early to pick strawberries at a Wood County farm on Thursday morning.

Every year, Arnold's Strawberries in Rudolph opens up the picking season to the public to fill up their buckets with ripe strawberries.

"It's a lot of local people that come to Arnold's to pick strawberries," Mike Arnold said. "On a typical busy day we see about 400 to 500 people come by throughout the day."

The field is just under five acres and has been run by the same family for more than 100 years.

Sharon Flick has picked at the farm since she was 12-years-old with her sisters, and now brings her grandson along to keep the tradition going.

"The berries are excellent, and it's good picking, and they're very friendly," Flick said.

Arnold said the farm is open rain or shine to anyone to come and grab their share.

To find out more you can visit Arnold's Strawberries website.