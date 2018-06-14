After teammate death, Athens baseball wins championship

A Central Wisconsin team, with a missing piece, had something extra to play for in the baseball state championship in Appleton Thursday.

Athens baseball defeated Thorp 13-10 just two weeks after Bluejays freshman Tucker Westfall died in a UTV accident. Despite heavy hearts, the team persevered to earn their second straight title.

That wasn't the only challenge they faced - nine members of the squad battled a stomach virus in the 3-1 semi-finals win Wednesday.

Head coach Bill Coker said it was much more than just a win. The Bluejays are leaving Fox Cities Stadium a stronger team.

The players hung Westfall's jersey in the dugout during the game.