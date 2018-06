Community members honor the life of a 14-year old boy who died in September of 2009.

The 8th annual Forrest Goetsch Memorial Run takes place Saturday in Weston.

The event is a fundraiser for Forrest Goetsch Charities-- the non-profit set up by Forrest’s parents--Steve and the late Paula Goetsch.

Money raised from the race goes to a number of different projects.

"This year the charity gave $13,000 in scholarships to area students and we also give money to police and fire department, and anti-bullying and special needs programs in schools," Steve Goetsch explained.

Friday evening a fish boil takes place at Dale's Weston Lanes to kick off the race festivities.

For more information on the memorial run or charity activities click here.