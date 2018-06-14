Very warm and humid weather on the way could lead to showers and storms

Tonight: Increasing clouds, 60% chance of showers and T-storms overnight or toward morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible. More humid.

Low: 60 Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Showers and T-storms likely during the morning, then a 50% chance of additional showers and storms during the afternoon or evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail will be possible. Breezy at times and more humid.

High: 81 Wind: SE 10-18

The quiet conditions overnight allowed for cool morning lows, ranging from the low 40s to low to mid 50s. The afternoon featured some cloud cover, with mild temperatures, light winds and continued comfortable humidity levels. Highs ranged from the mid 70s to low 80s.

A surge of very warm and humid weather remains in the forecast, with the heat and humidity developing Friday and continuing through the weekend.

There is a good chance of showers and T-storms tonight into Friday morning, with additional activity possible during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail could occur with the morning activity. Hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain will be possible through the evening.

During the weekend the best chance of showers and storms will occur to the north of Wausau. Hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain could accompany the storms.

A cold front will track through the area Monday, bringing a chance of showers and storms throughout the area. Cooler and less humid weather will follow for a while.

This morning's grass pollen count was in the moderate range, as measured and provided courtesy of the Marshfield Clinic-Wausau Center.

Have a good night and a fantastic Friday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 14, 2018