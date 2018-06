A 13-year-old told investigators that 50-year-old Greg Witter assaulted her back in 2013, when she was 8 years old.

According to a lengthy criminal complaint, the young victim's mother had been dating Witter at the time.

The young girl was sleeping over at Witter's home when he crawled into bed and forced himself on her.

After officers searched Witter's belongings, they found child porn on his computer.

Witter appeared in Marathon County Court on Thursday for his initial appearance. If convicted of sexual assault, Witter could face up to 60 years in prison and spend up to life behind bars if convicted of the many child pornography charges.

Witter is being held on a $50,000 bond, and is not allowed to have contact with any children.

Witter returns to court June 25th.