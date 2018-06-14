UPDATE: Police give insight to Minocqua hostage situation

The details are out about why police said a couple tried to attack a physician's assistant in Minocqua.

Police said 39-year-old Jillian Buza and 70-year-old Joseph Buza are behind bars for holding a Northwoods medical worker against her will.

Minocqua Police Chief David Jaeger said the couple had a hatchet, meat tenderizer, a loaded gun and additional ammunition in the exam room.

According to documents, when the two got to the Marshfield Clinic, Jillian told the front desk worker if she didn't get her medicine she was going to, "go home and blow her head off."

The report goes on to include Jillian looking at Joseph and said, "Are you ready?"

In an interview with police, Jillian denied ever saying that and said she had no idea her partner was planning all of this.

After Joseph had the hatchet and meat tenderizer at the medical worker, Jillian tried to tape the door shut. That's when co-workers on the other side of the door forced their way into the room and rescued their colleague. Police said the additional staff also managed to subdue the couple.

Chief Jaeger said he believes painkiller withdrawal led to the incident. He said Jillian was in a program that worked to ween her off of prescription medicine which angered the couple.

Joseph and Jillian face four charges including a felony for attempted aggravated battery.