River Riders Rapids bike share program launched Thursday in Wisconsin Rapids.

You can rent a bike by the hour online or on the "Zagster" app on your smart phone.

The first hour is free and only $1 an hour after that.

Mayor of Wisconsin Rapids, Zachary Vrunwink, said research showed a lot of people in the area do not have transportation and said he is happy that now there is another way for people to get around town with this program. He also noted it promotes the area's recreational trails.

