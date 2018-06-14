Another Wausau business comments on downtown parking

Some confusion continues as to how Wausau will improve the downtown parking problems.



Certain spots have 15 minute parking; others have one-hour and two-hour limits.

City leaders tell News 9 they're working with businesses in the area in hopes of finding a solution.

Earlier this week a local business owner placed a sign outside his business offering half-off drinks to bring attention to the situation.

Another downtown business manager says it's a confusing situation.

"But nothing is certain, nothing is a sure thing, nothing is set in stone," said Pedro Pinera, a Jalapeños Manager. "It's just projects that are on the way but we don't know if they're actually going to happen or how long they're going to take."

Pinera added that, in the end, he's hoping for improvements that will bring more people downtown.

City leaders say kiosks will be placed downtown in October. Those will impact metered lots and won't change the system for free parking.