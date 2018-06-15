Scattered storms and sultry weather for a few days

Today: Scattered storms early in the morning, then a chance of a few storms again later in the afternoon. Turning humid with variable clouds

High: 83 Wind: SE to South 10-18

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and muggy with a 50% chance of storms.

Low: 68 Wind: South 5-10

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered storms, especially in the Northwoods.

High: 90 Wind: SW 10-15

After the record heat of late May, we should be acclimated for the upcoming hot weather, but it will likely be more humid this time around. The humidity might help fuel some thunderstorms, but it is not a guarantee everyone will see rain.

The first chance of rain will be this morning when some scattered thunderstorms will be moving through much of the area. These will die down around mid-morning and then the next chance of storms will be later in the afternoon. In between any rain, there will be a mix of sun and clouds and highs should be in the 80s. You will notice the humidity increase this afternoon as the wind turns to the south around 10 to 18 mph.

For tonight through Sunday there will be a continued chance of thunderstorm activity, but it is difficult to nail down the timing. The highest chance will be during the overnight hours late tonight and again Saturday. The locations that will have the higher chances of storm activity will be mainly north of Wausau. When storms do develop, there will be a risk of severe weather as well, with the main threats being high winds and hail. Outside of the storm activity, it will be hot and very humid. Highs will be in the 80s in the Northwoods and low 90s in the south.

On Monday a cold front will move through the area and bring a bit higher chance of widespread rain and storms. With more clouds, highs will only be in the upper 70s to around 80, but it will still be humid. The weather should then dry up and be more comfortable for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a super Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew 4:30 a.m. 15-June 2018