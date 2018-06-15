Wisconsin woman accused of trying to help Islamic State - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin woman accused of trying to help Islamic State

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

 A Wisconsin woman is accused of trying to plan terrorist attacks with hacked social media accounts used to show self-proclaimed members of the Islamic State group how to make explosives and poisons.

An FBI agent says in a criminal complaint released Wednesday that Waheba Issa Dais also tried to recruit people to carry out attacks for the Islamic State.

The 45-year-old mother of two faces charges of trying to help a foreign terrorist organization.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.