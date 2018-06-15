Central Wisconsin Golf Card: Merrill Golf Club

We continue our tour of the Central Wisconsin Golf Card courses this week with the Merrill Golf Club.

Around since 1922, it offers a little bit of everything for everyone.

"All the holes are unique. There's no two holes that are to similar to one another. There's a little bit of water, some trees, a little bit of out of bounds. But it's very player friendly golf course," said Mike Potter, the course's head golf pro.

The 11th is one of the most talked about holes on this course.

"Hole number 11 is a risk/reward hole," he said.

Risky, because a pond guards the green. But rewarding, because it's a fairly short hole, and the green can be driven with the right shot.

For amateurs and those not confident with their drivers, Potter recommends an iron off the tee.

"Something to put in play, 200-220 yard shot down the middle of the fairway...it turns into an easy par four that way," he said.

If you can hit a fairly straight iron shot off the tee, the water shouldn't really come into play. Instead, you'll be left with a fairly easy approach shot.

And once on the greens, you'll find fairly player friendly conditions, and greens that came through the winter in great shape.

For more information on this course, visit http://www.merrillgolfclub.com/.