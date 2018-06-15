Foxconn announces new Milwaukee headquarters, 500 new jobs - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Foxconn announces new Milwaukee headquarters, 500 new jobs

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) -

The former Northwestern Mutual building in downtown Milwaukee is now the new headquarters for Foxconn.

Officials from the Taiwanese company joined Mayor Tom Barrett, Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton and County Executive Chris Abele Friday to unveil the new building's sign.

"For us personally, and for us professionally, being here in Wisconsin, and being here in Madison, being here in Milwaukee, Milwaukee is home," Alan Yeung, Foxconn director of strategic U.S. initiatives, said. 

Foxconn will begin moving into their new headquarters, which is expected to add 500 jobs to Milwaukee.

The company is working on its $10 billion plant in Mount Pleasant, which is expected to add 13,000 jobs.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the company's groundbreaking and host a fundraiser June 29.

